New York mayor declares March 17 'Gerry Adams Day'
Sinn Fein's former leader Gerry Adams has been honoured at a St Patrick's Day breakfast event hosted by the mayor of New York on Saturday.
Mayor Bill De Blasio paid tribute to Adam's contribution to the peace process in Northern Ireland. He commended the Irish republican politician's recognition of "power of peace" and named March 17, 2018 as 'Gerry Adams Day'.
Mr DeBlasio said:"Started St. Patrick's Day by honoring Gerry Adams with a proclamation for his contribution to Irish politics and diplomacy. Twenty years ago he negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, and history will remember him as a peacemaker."
Online Editors