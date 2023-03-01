SOCIAL Democrats leader Holly Cairns has categorically ruled out a future merger with the Labour Party, claiming it has broken trust with the public.

The new party leader said she wants to lead the Social Democrats into government and is not ruling out a coalition with any other political party, including Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“We’re not ruling anybody out at the moment,” she said at her first press conference since becoming leader earlier today. “It’s safe to say we’ll drive a very hard bargain.”

She said the party would look to implement social democratic policies and said a “change of direction on housing” and “things like Sláintecare” are “absolute red line issues” for the party in any future government talks.

Ms Cairns was deemed elected unopposed today following last week’s resignation of joint leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall.

Ms Cairns said she was “unashamedly ambitious” for the Social Democrats, but declined to be drawn on specific targets to improve on its current cohort of six TDs and 21 councillors. She spoke repeatedly of wanting to recruit more members into the party and appealed to those who are not interested in politics.

Ms Cairns said "it's a categoric No’" to a future merger with Labour and there were loud boos from party members in the room when the question was posed by a journalist.

"Trust has been broken between people and the Labour Party,” she said.

She accepted that there were a “lots of similarities” between parties on the left but said she did not think the SocDems and Labour were appealing to the same group of voters

The Cork South-West TD described herself as part of the “first generation to be less well off than our parents” and said that people are disillusioned with the current political status quo and claimed there are “tens of thousands of other people like me who do not feel represented”.

"My challenge is to build on the foundation that has been laid by Róisín and Catherine. My goal is to lead our party to its maximum potential,” she said "And I am unashamedly ambitious about that potential."

On claims she is too inexperienced, Ms Cairns said that “most of the experienced politicians in the country bankrupted it less than a decade ago” and that “some of them are still in power today”.

Beginning her speech by asking “how on earth did I get here?’, Ms Cairns traced her political journey back to a night in Skibbereen in 2018 when she was campaigning for a Yes vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum.

She told of how she convinced an undecided woman in her 70s to vote Yes whilst standing on her doorstep. “I learned two important lessons that night, I learned that the most effective way to change hearts and minds is to have open and honest conversations,” she said.

“And I learned that when Irish people are presented with a progressive alternative there is a very good chance they’ll take it.”

She said at a time when extreme voices and disinformation spread “open and honest conversations are more important than ever”.

Ms Cairns was introduced by Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore, who described her colleague as a “formidable politician” who is “fierce for people who need help”. Ms Cairns’ elevation to party leader comes less than four years after she was elected to Cork County Council by just one vote and three years after she upset the odds to take a Dáil seat in Cork South-West.