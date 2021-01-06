A newly appointed senator was involved in a lengthy battle with Leinster House over suitable accommodation after being forced to abandon one room due to the cold, and turn down another because of a lack of space.

Independent senator Sharon Keogan said she did “not even want to view” one office that was being offered to her by Oireachtas authorities, according to records released under Freedom of Information.

Ms Keogan also raised concerns over being moved to that room in a nearby office complex because of the long walk involved during “the colder months”, one internal email said.

Ms Keogan said the issue had now been resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.

“What was the issue? To be quite honest, I don’t really want to discuss it,” she said. “I’d prefer not to have it in the public domain.

“It is to my satisfaction. I’m quite happy where I am. A couple of the offices that I was asked to go into – there was an issue with them. I now have a suitable place to work and I am very happy with it.”

The saga began in June when the senator was asked to move from a temporary office by an administrator of the Independent Senators Group.

An email from June 12 said: “Senator Keogan has said she is unwilling to move until she receives a temporary location in order to carry out her duties as she has hired a staff member.”

The administrator said they had explained that arrangements in Leinster House were still “temporary”, that space had not yet been officially allocated, and that the “jigsaw won’t be completed” until a government was formed.

An email four days later from the same administrator asked if it would be possible to keep all independent senators in one area, saying: “Senator Keogan would like to be close to this group on the corridor.”

A further plan put forward was rejected because an office for the senator did not have enough room for the politician and her two part-time secretarial staff.

On June 23, Ms Keogan phoned the administrator of the Seanad Independent Group about problems with the latest temporary office she had been provided.

“It is very cold in that office and she has just left with her staff as they cannot work in those temperatures,” said an email. “Is there any temporary accommodation available on a higher floor which might be a bit warmer I wonder?”

A day later, Ms Keogan contacted facilities management herself asking if it would even be possible to provide some heaters for the room as it was “extremely cold”.

The room was “totally unsuitable” she added, saying she could “appreciate the difficulties in allocation of office space”.

Further emails from June 30 say Ms Keogan was “completely isolated in the Engineering Block in a very cold office which was a concern I raised before she temporarily occupied that room”.

On July 2, the senator appealed directly to the Ceann Comhairle about her plight, asking if she could move to the Leinster House 2000 building.

She wrote: “The office currently proposed is away from my senator colleagues and as I am new to this [working in Leinster House] I would very much like to be considered.”

A further proposal was put forward for her in nearby Agriculture House.

An email said: “Senator Keogan is extremely unhappy with the prospect of Agriculture House and does not even want to view it.”

Asked to comment on the records, Leinster House did not respond.

