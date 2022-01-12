CHANGES to close contact rules should remain in place until the end of February, the chief medical officer has told the Government.

Tony Holohan said in his letter to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the ending of five-day isolation rules for boosted asymptomatic close contacts as well as other changes should continue until February 27 but could potentially be reviewed earlier subject to the “evolving epidemiological situation”.

Dr Holohan's advice was relayed in the Cabinet memo to ministers on Tuesday and the Cabinet is meeting today. Changes to current close contact guidance will see boosted asymptomatic close contacts no longer needing to restrict their movements for five days, but they will be advised to wear a medical or higher grade mask and take antigen tests.

Meanwhile, close contacts who have not received a booster vaccine will have to restrict their movements for seven days.

Under further changes agreed by ministers, a person aged between 4 and 39 who has a positive antigen test will no longer have to have a confirmatory PCR test.

However, ministers have been told in the Cabinet memo that there will need to be further consideration of how a positive antigen test will be managed in the context of being able to obtain a Digital Covid Certificate ‘recovery cert’ and how people who test positive on antigen will be able to access welfare benefits without a confirmatory PCR test.

The new close contact rules will come into effect from midnight on Thursday.

In his letter to Mr Donnelly, Dr Holohan advised that boosted asymptomatic close contacts should continue to work from home unless essential to attend in person as well as taking other precautions.

"Given the high levels of infection across the country, it is particularly important that cases and close contacts continue to follow the public health advice issued to the general population," Dr Holohan said

These also include limiting close contact with other people outside their homes, wearing appropriate face coverings in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated spaces, taking antigen tests before visiting such spaces or having contact with people outside their home, avoiding contact with people at high risk of severe illness if infected and following all other protective measures.

Dr Holohan also noted that the changes to advice which reduce the period of restricted movements for close contacts "will enable such individuals to attend their booster vaccine appointment, thereby facilitating increased uptake in the vaccination programme overall".

Speaking at Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the changes “reflects the progress we are making in terms of the fight against Omicron and Covid-19 generally”.

He said it was “made possible by the very strong vaccination programme that has been underway over the last year and two weeks”, noting that 10 million vaccines have now been administered over the last year.

“We have to remain vigilant; we have to keep on top of this virus. But the decision on close contacts represents a balance in terms of the pressures on supply chains, in particular, and on the health service and other essential services,” he said.

Mr Martin said that about 6.4 million free antigen tests have been sent out by the HSE on top of the 300,000 PCR tests being administered on a weekly basis.

Mr Martin defended the testing programme, noting the country was dealing with a “very, very transmissible variant, highly transmissible” and that the rates of mortality and hospitalisations were evidence that the current wave was being managed effectively.

“No system in the world can deal with a variant as transmissible as this,” he said.

