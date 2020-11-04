New referral bid to Dáil watchdog means Leo's embarrassment is not behind him yet

The referral against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar (pictured) comes via the Rural Independent Group, headed by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

LEO Varadkar’s leaking embarrassment is not behind him – because he now faces a potential probe into his conduct as an officeholder at the Oireachtas.

An official complaint has been sent to the Ceann Comhairle, Sean Ó Feargháil, seeking referral of the matter to the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privilege.

Possible censure thus remains in prospect for the Tánaiste, some 24 hours after he may have thought he escaped with only a Dáil scolding.

The referral comes via the Rural Independent Group, headed by Mattie McGrath. Mr McGrath is the Tipperary TD who drew attention to a photograph of Mr Varadkar and the recipient of his leaked confidential document, Maitiú Ó Tuathail, “at a certain march”, which the Tánaiste said was a Pride parade, rejecting any attaching innuendo.

In his letter to the Ceann Comhairle, Mr McGrath claims grave public interest issues which have emerged from the leaking, “as reported extensively and explicitly by Village Magazine”.

Read More

The Rural Independent Group believe this “fiasco” has caused irreparable damage to “our democracy, the Oireachtas, and the Irish public service, while also undermining a sensitive industrial relations process”, according to a letter sent to Mr Ó Feargháil’s office.

It seeks an investigation for the Committee on Procedure to review the entire matter.

“We believe that the actions of the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar TD, when he was Taoiseach, may have breached both the ‘Code of Conduct for Members of Dáil Éireann’ and the ‘Code of Conduct for Office Holders,” Mr McGrath says.

“We think that the exposure of the Tánaiste’s actions has shattered public confidence and trust, therefore greatly impacting on Government's integrity.”

The code of conduct outlines that “members must not use official information which is not in the public domain, or information obtained in confidence in the course of their official duties, for personal gain or the personal gain of others.”

Mr McGrath claims that it would appear the Tánaiste “breached the spirit and intention” of the code of conduct.

Others in his group include the Healy-Rae brothers, Michael and Danny, former Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan, Limerick first-time TD Richard O’Donoghue and Cork Deputy Michael Collins.

“We wish for the committee to include, as part of its deliberations, all the information published by Village magazine and the full debate contents that occurred in the Dáil last evening, November 3,” the letter says.

No immediate comment was available from the office of the Ceann Comhairle to the move.

Mr McGrath said there was indisputable evidence that Mr Varadkar provided the confidential document to his friend, Dr Ó Tuathail, president of the now-defunct National Association of General Practitioners, after that organisation issued notification to Fine Gael that it would campaign against the party in the 2019 Local and European elections and the subsequent General Election.

“Consequently, this raises the ext remely serious question of political gain achieved from Mr Varadkar's passing of the document,” the letter argues.

Mr McGrath declared: “This debacle must be fully investigated.”

Read More

Online Editors