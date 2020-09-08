New public sector pay deal to be explored

The Government is to explore a new public sector pay deal with servants, even though it doesn’t have any available funds for any increases without adding to the National Debt.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told Cabinet yesterday he had instructed his officials to undertake "exploratory" talks with the public services committee of ICTU over the coming weeks.

The exploration is to establish if there is a basis for a new public service pay deal. It was a ‘straightforward’ matter of informing Cabinet, the Minister said, without commenting on any rises that might be sought.

The existing public sector pay agreement expires on December 31 with public servants set for a pay increase of 2pc on October 1 next.

Mr McGrath told the Cabinet that his officials will establish whether in the current circumstances there is a basis for an agreeing a successor to the existing pay deal.

A Government spokesperson said that agreeing such a deal would "ensure pay stability, industrial peace and the delivery of quality public services".

A spokesman for the Department of Public Expenditure said: "The current collective agreement in the public service – the Public Service Stability Agreement 2018-2020 - expires at the end of this year.

"Following a meeting between the Minister and ICTU public services committee in July, it was agreed that the parties would have preliminary exploratory discussions in September.

"It is hoped to establish whether a sufficient basis exists for negotiations on a new agreement appropriate to current circumstances.”

Online Editors