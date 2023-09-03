New poll hints at which parties will have to go into government together next time – but it’s all still to be play for
Single-party rule is not a runner, but taking a junior role in coalition is where the horse-trading starts
At the Desmond Greaves Summer School in Dublin yesterday, Dev Óg had several interesting things to say, not least when he took a swipe at “unelected experts and elites both at home and abroad who describe, when it suits them, following the will of the people as being ‘populist’”.