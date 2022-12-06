New mortgage-to-rent leases suspended over failure to repair home defects

The Housing Agency has suspended the issuing of new mortgage-to-rent lease agreements for homes owned by the Home for Life company due to a failure to repair defects in buildings.

Some local authorities have also stopped paying rent for tenants until repair works are completed by the company.

The stopping of new leases was confirmed by the Department of Housing in a statement to the Irish Independent.

Home for Life Ltd, based in Bray, Co Wicklow, is the only private company approved to operate in the mortgage-to-rent sector.

The scheme allows distressed borrowers to surrender their home but remain living there as social housing tenants.

The property is sold by their lender to a mortgage-to-rent provider who can be either an approved housing body (AHB) or, since 2017, Home for Life.

The AHB or local authority, in cases where the property is sold to Home for Life, becomes the landlord and the borrower remains in the property as a tenant paying a differential rent to the landlord based on his or her income.

Over 960 mortgage-to-rent applications have been approved in respect of Home for Life properties, while almost 400 more are in the pipeline.

However, issues have arisen with the condition of properties.

Both the AHBs and Home for Life are required to carry out essential repairs.

But the department said it had become aware in recent months that there were issues with the repair work on a number of properties owned by Home for Life.

It said the Housing Agency, supported by the department, informed Home for Life on October 27 that it would not issue any further lease agreements until the issue was investigated.

“Home for Life have now informed them and the respective local authorities that the works have been completed in the vast majority of cases,” the statement said.

“The local authorities are currently conducting inspections to confirm that this work has been completed. They are using their own inspectors and also examining the possibility of contracting out the inspection work to third parties to expedite this process.

“In a small number of cases, the local authority has suspended the rent payments as allowed by the lease agreement and these payments will be resumed once the work has been completed to their satisfaction.”

The issue was raised in the Dáil tonight by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

“As I understand it, this was because defects were not being remedied. Repairs were not being done. So, it poses the question, are hundreds of people in Home for Life living in unsafe buildings? We need to find that out very quickly,” the TD said.

The company could not be contacted for comment tonight.

Last month the High Court heard claims that Home for Life was refusing to honour a contract with a property services company to provide repair and other services for the houses.

The allegations, made by O'Dwyer Property Management, have been disputed by Home for Life.