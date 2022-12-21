New Minister of State for International Integration to be appointed as part of the junior ministerial reshuffle

A new Minister of State for International Integration is to be appointed in the Department of Foreign Affairs as part of the junior ministerial reshuffle which is underway.

The portfolio will be assigned to a Fianna Fáil TD and it will replace the Overseas Development Aid ministry, which has been occupied by Fine Gael’s Colm Brophy, in DFA.

The role is expected to involve coordinating the Government response to the influx of refugees brought about by the war in Ukraine.

Mr Brophy is expected to be dropped from the junior ministerial ranks along with junior health minister Frank Feighan who said on Tuesday that it was a “great honour and great privilege” to serve and he did not “expect to be reappointed”.

Elsewhere in Fine Gael, the new Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is expected to be assigned the Gaeltacht portfolio, but the lucrative Sports ministry will be retained by Fianna Fáil.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD and the party’s Brexit spokesperson over recent years Neale Richmond is set to miss out on a junior ministerial post. Mr Richmond is understood to have been told he is not being promoted in the reshuffle.

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed that his Fine Gael constituency colleague in Dublin Rathdown, Josepha Madigan, has told colleagues she believes she will be reappointed as Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion.

Outgoing European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne is expected to move elsewhere in the junior ranks with Fine Gael colleagues tipping Dún Laoghaire TD Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill to replace Mr Byrne in the EU Affairs role that will involve accompanying Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to EU summits in Brussels.

Fine Gael will assume the junior finance position, currently occupied by Fianna Fáil’s Seán Fleming, and will also retain the Office of Public Works ministry, currently held by Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte has been told she will remain in her portfolio which is moving from the Department of Health to the Department of Children and Equality next year.