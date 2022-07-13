New laws on the way for recruitment to An Bord Pleanála following resignation of vice chair

New laws are on the way for recruitment into the planning authority, An Bord Pleanála, following the resignation of its vice chair Paul Hyde.

Three separate investigations are currently underway into matters relating to Mr Hyde.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Ultimately the Government is going to consider legislation in respect of how people are recruited into An Bord Pleanála.”

He stressed the need for due process in Mr Hyde’s case.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy referred to “controversy swirling around An Bord Pleanála”, saying it had “already resulted in the resignation of the deputy chair Mr Paul Hyde late last Friday”.

She said he was “a central figure” in three current investigations, but insisted that his resignation would not end the problems that had emerged, “some of which have their origins around the bypassing of the planning authorities” and the changed nature of the Planning Appeals Board.

The Taoiseach said a new Planning Bill would be introduced in the autumn, but Ms Murphy complained about one that is currently being guillotined through the Dáil ahead of the summer recess.

She said that the Bill had “mysteriously tripled in size” since it was circulated to TDs, which beggared belief. It had gone from 18 pages to 60, with an additional 48 pages of amendments.

“This is not the way to properly deal with legislation. Very late stage amendments are absolutely outrageous,” she said.

Ms Murphy pointed out there were 70,000 planning permissions granted in the recent past, but only 13,000 commencements, while “the crowding out of the citizens from the process, or restricting their access to that process, is highly problematic”.

It was part of the reason why so many judicial reviews were happening, she said.

The Taoiseach said the Government would always work to streamline the planning system and make it more efficient.

“Most people out there are saying it takes too long to get anything to the planning system,” he said.

The streamlining doesn't stop anybody from having the right to go to judicial review, he added.

“But we do need to examine it because everybody's talking about supply. Everybody wants a project built quickly. If you talk to any State agency in terms of vital infrastructure needed in the country, they will say planning delay is the most significant problem.

“It takes eight to 10 years to get an offshore planning wind energy project into operation. We need to collectively work our way through this because projects are taking too long.”

