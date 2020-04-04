New Labour leader Alan Kelly to 'engage' with other parties but says it's up to others to form government

Newly elected Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said he will “engage” with other parties but insisted it is up to others to form the next government.

In his first comments since becoming the new Labour leader, Mr Kelly said his party will offer “offer constructive support” as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael continue to negotiate the formation of the next government.

“As Leader I will of course continue to engage with all parties but when it comes to forming a government we have been very clear since the General Election, that it is up to other parties to take their responsibilities seriously and it is up to them to form a stable government,” he said.

“It seems that some parties are more interested in playing politics than solving the crisis the people of this country face,” he added.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will approach Mr Kelly in the coming days about entering into coalition with their parties. The Labour parliamentary party decided before the leadership contest they would not be entering into government. The party returned to the Dáil with six TDs and elected five senators in the Seanad elections.

On Friday, Mr Kelly was formally declared the winner of the Labour leadership contest winning 1,047 votes (54.7pc) to his rival Aodhán Ó Ríordáin’s 868 votes (45.3pc). He is the 13th leader of Ireland’s oldest political party.

In his statement, Mr Kelly said Mr Ó Ríordáin brings “something special” to the Labour party and committed to working closely with his fellow TD. “I know that we will be uniting now in working together to bring us forward and do what is right for the country,” he added.

He also paid tribute to outgoing Labour leader Brendan Howlin who he said gave four decades of “selfless commitment” to the party. “He has been a pillar of strength to the Party and the country through his public service and I know he will continue to serve the country in the years ahead,” he said.

Online Editors