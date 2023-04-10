New IRA plotting bomb outrage to upstage President Biden’s Belfast visit

Police have uncovered a New IRA bomb plot aimed at eclipsing US President Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The news came as a number of well-known dissident republicans took to the streets of west Belfast in a number of parades over the Easter weekend.

New IRA Derry boss Thomas Mellon was at Saturday’s event organised by the paramilitary organisation’s political wing Saoradh.

Thomas Mellon led the parade down the Falls Road on Saturday

Thomas Mellon led the parade down the Falls Road on Saturday

Mellon, who is on a 10-year MI5 terror watch-list, led the march up the Falls Road along with dissident Dee Fennell.

Up to 200 took part in the parade with police keeping a watchful eye in a low-key operation.

Other notable figures gathered in Milltown Cemetery.

Jordan Devine lays wreath at Milltown on Saturday

Jordan Devine lays wreath at Milltown on Saturday

Those laying wreaths at the republican plot included Jordan Devine, the 22-year-old charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 which he denies.

Her sister Nichola Corner told Sunday Life she was disgusted by the graveyard show of strength.

She said: “It is absolutely disgusting that a person awaiting trial for the murder of my beautiful sister, a Belfast girl, would be invited to lay a wreath of remembrance at a republican memorial event held in Belfast.

“It would seem that this so-called ‘political’ organisation are intent on throwing insult after insult at Lyra and our family at every opportunity.

“They should be ashamed of themselves. People need to see that this brand of republicanism has absolutely nothing of value to offer anyone.”

Jason Ceulemans, a New IRA bomber who had been thrown back in prison for breaching the terms of his early release, was another Derry dissident at the parade. His licence was officially revoked last year after he attended a republican Easter commemoration at a Derry cemetery which descended into rioting. He was freed again just before Christmas.

Ceulemans, who is the Derry chairman of Saoradh, was sentenced to 10 years after being caught with a mortar in 2012. He spent five years behind bars before being freed on licence.

Another republican who took part in the Easter show of strength was Christy O’Kane, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Provisional IRA bomb and gun attacks in the 1990s.

From left: Dee Fennell, Fergal Melaugh and Thomas Mellon

From left: Dee Fennell, Fergal Melaugh and Thomas Mellon

This was the New IRA in Derry flexing its muscles in Belfast with second-in-command in the city, Fergal Melaugh, also there. It was the first major public gathering of dissidents here since the New IRA murder bid on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

Addressing supporters, Dee Fennell said: “Other republican organisations who I don’t speak for, who can speak for themselves, like the IRA, have also demonstrated through their own actions against Crown forces, and through their own words, that they are here to stay as well.”

He added: “I want to pay tribute to those on the streets and in the countryside who continue to fight for the Republic.

“These men and women are the forefront of our struggle, as political activists in their own right they strive to achieve a socialist Republic that all of our patriot dead envisaged.

“Our prisoners are the personification of resilience, discipline, determination and commitment. All are in jail because of their commitment to the core republican aims and objectives.”

Police have already warned dissident republicans could attempt to draw officers into shootings or bombings over the Easter period, with “strong intelligence” about dissident republican attacks on police in Derry tomorrow where another commemoration is planned.

It takes place exactly 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

It comes as a huge security operation is being mounted to welcome US President Joe Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland.

There was a major search operation for days in Derry city in recent weeks.

Jason Ceulemans

Jason Ceulemans

Police have disrupted a New IRA bomb plot aimed at overshadowing the president’s trip to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic peace accord.

Searches of land in Derry by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU), which led to the recovery of an old firearm, were connected to the planned attack.

So too was the arrest on Tuesday of prominent republican Kieran McCool, who is on bail charged with New IRA bomb-making. He was freed without charge the following day after falling ill.

Hours later PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton told a meeting of the Policing Board about those fears that dissidents could also be planning serious public disorder on Easter Monday.

These are connected to two illegal parades in Derry — one in the Rosemount area in the morning, and in the Creggan estate in the afternoon.

The latter is organised by Saoradh. At its Easter Monday march in Derry last year, petrol bombs were thrown at police vehicles.

Sources in the city say that the terror gang has been plotting a bomb attack on the PSNI to coincide with President Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland on Easter Tuesday, and the arrest of McCool and recent searches in the Creggan are connected to the plot.

An insider revealed: “The PSNI spent four days searching around Kildrum Gardens and the Letterkenny Road, and then they were back last weekend in Coshowen with the British Army bomb squad.

“They were looking for parts to make a bomb. The belief is that the New IRA was planning some sort of attack to coincide with Biden’s visit, similar to the mortar attack on the cops in Strabane last November.”

A man holds a flare during the commemoration in west Belfast

A man holds a flare during the commemoration in west Belfast

Republicans explained how the New IRA’s Derry leader Thomas Mellon had been demanding a “spectacular” to overshadow the GFA’s anniversary events.

Our source added: “He wanted to have a spectacular, but with all the PSNI raids and Brit searches it’s likely he will have to settle for a riot on Easter Monday.”

In a statement published on its website Saoradh condemned the arrest of party member Kieran McCool, saying: “Upon Kieran’s arrival at Strand Road barracks, an ambulance had to be called immediately as his health had deteriorated due to the actions of crown forces. Kieran is a well-known, well-respected republican and held in high regard throughout his community and further afield.”

McCool (54), who has suffered two recent heart attacks, is on bail facing charges of constructing a fire-bomb used in the attempted murders of a part-time police officer and her three-year-old daughter in Dungiven.

He has also been linked to a mortar discovered in Strabane in September 2019 and a device found on Derry’s Skeoge Road in July 2016. In evidence against McCool a police officer accused him in court of “being a bomb-maker on behalf of the New IRA”.

A New IRA mortar device that was discovered in Strabane in 2019

A New IRA mortar device that was discovered in Strabane in 2019

Fears over the New IRA’s Biden visit bomb plot come as the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The level was raised after the New IRA’s attempted murder in February of DCI Caldwell, who survived being shot multiple times at a sports centre.

Meanwhile in Lurgan on Saturday, Republican Sinn Fein held its Easter commemoration at its memorial garden in the Kilwilkie estate.

Around 20 supporters gathered for a short wreath-laying ceremony at 2pm followed by the laying of more wreaths in the nearby St Colman’s cemetery. In the past a masked Continuity IRA gunman has fired shots at the graveyard gathering.