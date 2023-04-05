New Government unit to look at cuts to childcare and education costs

Cuts to the cost of childcare will be examined by the new unit

CUTS to the cost of childcare, education and reforms to social welfare payments to parents will all be examined by a new Government child poverty unit.

The Cabinet will today discuss the plan to formally establish a unit in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department to coordinate efforts to reduce child poverty and improve child well being. Mr Varadkar announced plans to set up the unit when he returned to the Taoiseach’s office last December.

According to the memo to be discussed by ministers, the unit will look at; reducing the cost of education; further cutting the cost of childcare; potential welfare reforms; public health measures; preventing family homelessness; and well-being and taking part in sport and cultural activities.

The Coalition has already committed to further reductions in childcare costs in the Budget later this year and further measures to help parents could now be in the mix.

FORUM ON SECURITY

Meanwhile, ministers will also discuss Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s plans to hold a consultative forum on international security policy in Dublin, Galway and Cork across four days in June.

Mr Martin is establishing the forum, which is modelled on the Citizens’ Assembly, in the wake of the changed security situation in Europe brought about by the war in Ukraine. The future of Ireland’s longstanding neutrality policy is expected to be on the agenda.

The forum, which will be open to the public and have an independent chair, will aim to initiate an informed discussion on the State’s foreign and security policy with a wide range of participants including civilian and military experts and officials.

“It is hoped the forum can build a deeper level of understanding of the threats faced by the State, including in areas such as cyber, hybrid and at sea, and to examine the security policy options available, and what these options would mean for Ireland,” a Government source said.

The source said the rules-based international order, engagement in peacekeeping, conflict prevention and peacebuilding; the lessons from our UN Security Council membership, global strategic stability, international arms control and proliferation challenges, and the challenges posed by new and emerging threats will also be discussed.

NAVAL DEPLOYMENT

Mr Martin will also seek approval to deploy a naval vessel as part of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy’s Operation Irini for a period of almost seven weeks during June and July 2023.

Operation Irini aims to prevent arms trafficking into Libya as well as illicit petrol exports from the war-torn country. It also involves training the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy and disrupting human trafficking networks.

The operation is on foot of a UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution and its EU mandate has recently been renewed and extended until March 31, 2025. Some 23 EU member states contribute to Operation Irini with the Defence Forces currently having three personnel deployed at its Operational HQ in Rome.

The deployment is subject to a valid UNSC resolution being in place at the time, and will require Dáil approval as part of the State’s triple lock policy.

CORPORATION TAX

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will update colleagues on the OECD International Tax Global Agreement and the recently agreed EU Minimum Tax Directive.

It is planned that the 12.5pc corporate tax rate will remain in place for the vast majority of businesses and the application of the 15pc effective tax rate will only apply to multinationals with an annual turnover of €750m or above.

MORE JUDGES

Elsewhere, Justice Minister Simon Harris will seek Cabinet approval for a Bill to change existing legislation to increase the number of judges across the courts by 21.

The legislation comes on foot of the Judicial Planning Working Group which recommended a dramatic increase in the number of judges to clear backlogs.

It proposed that an increased allocation of resources should be phased, with the initial phase allowing for a total of 24 judges across the District Court (8), Circuit Court (8), High Court (6) and the Court of Appeal (2).

The statutory limit on the number of ordinary judges of the Circuit Court has recently been increased by three under the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) (Amendment) Act 2023

The Courts Bill 2023 provides for a further increase of five ordinary judges of the Circuit Court and the additional judicial appointments will be made over the coming months