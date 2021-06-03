New DUP leader Edwin Poots to meet Taoiseach Michéal Martin in Dublin today 

New DUP leader Edwin Poots at the party's offices in Stormont Parliament Buildings. Picture: PA

The new Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots is due to meet Taoiseach Michéal Martin in Dublin today.

It is the first time Mr Poots will meet with An Taoiseach in his new role, he has been very critical of the Irish Government since his appointment last month.

The meeting will take place in Government Buildings at 7pm and it is believed Mr Poots will be focusing on his party’s demands to have the Northern Ireland protocol scrapped.

However, Mr Martin has repeatedly said that the protocol cannot be scrapped.

Mr Poots previously said that the North’s relationship with the Republic of Ireland is “really really bad” and slammed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Speaking last week after he was ratified as leader of the party, he took aim at the Fine Gael ministers over the Northern Ireland protocol.

However, the DUP leader said he respects Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Poots appears to have taken issue with an incident from 2018, in which Mr Varadkar brought a copy of the Irish Times newspaper to a European Council meeting in Brussels, to highlight his concerns over the Irish border issue.

That paper had featured a story on its front page about an IRA bombing of a Border customs post in 1972 that left nine people dead.

“They took photographs of blown up border posts to impose upon Northern Ireland people a harshest form of customs, and an internal market that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world was quite frankly disgraceful,” Mr Poots said about Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney.

"They’re going to starve Northern Ireland people of medicines, no less, cancer drugs and other materials such as the food that’s on our table.

"And I’d say that’s a shame on the Irish Government that they done that. And that belongs to Fine Gael under the leadership of Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

"So relationships are really, really bad with the Irish Government as a consequence.”

Following these comments, the Tánaiste said he does not accept that the relations between Northern Ireland and the Irish Government are “at an all-time low”.

He said that there is no “majority” in Northern Ireland any more and instead three communities - people that identify themselves as being British, people that identify themselves as Irish and people that identify as Northern Irish.

“I find it really exciting to see that middle ground grow,” Mr Varadkar said.

"We need to not make the mistake that any one party or any one community is Northern Ireland, it’s not. Northern Ireland is a territory of minorities now, that makes it more complicated to manage and work with.”