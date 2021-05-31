| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New DUP leader Edwin Poots needs to make a success of something… and fast

Allison Morris

New leader has 11 months until Assembly election to unite DUP

DUP leader Edwin Poots Rebecca Black/PA Wire Expand

Close

DUP leader Edwin Poots Rebecca Black/PA Wire

DUP leader Edwin Poots Rebecca Black/PA Wire

DUP leader Edwin Poots Rebecca Black/PA Wire

What a week it has been for the DUP and Edwin Poots. It’s hard to imagine a worse reaction to an inaugural speech by a party leader.

My mind was cast back to 2011, when Dr Alasdair McDonnell's maiden speech was upstaged by a bright light.

His predecessor, Margaret Ritchie, had been criticised for her awkward media performances.

Most Watched

Privacy