New DUP leader Edwin Poots needs to make a success of something… and fast

What a week it has been for the DUP and Edwin Poots. It’s hard to imagine a worse reaction to an inaugural speech by a party leader.

My mind was cast back to 2011, when Dr Alasdair McDonnell's maiden speech was upstaged by a bright light.

His predecessor, Margaret Ritchie, had been criticised for her awkward media performances.

Any hope of turning that around was dashed when the south Belfast GP had to stop three times during his live televised maiden speech to complain about lights shining in his eyes.

But while Dr McDonnell may have had a nightmare start to his leadership, he at least managed to keep his party in the room with him until he had finished, which is more than can be said for Mr Poots.

What should have been a rubber-stamping exercise at a south Belfast hotel last Thursday instead turned into some of the most gripping few hours of political theatre in Northern Ireland’s history.

I know the public don’t like journalists heaping praise on each other, but if you haven’t watched BBC NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon on The View last week, I recommend you catch up on the iPlayer – a masterclass in reporting an ever-changing and unprecedented event.

It started with the DUP officers recommending a secret ballot. Why the need for a secret ballot?

Members, including Jeffrey Donaldson, claimed there had been loyalist intimidation during the leadership campaign.

The secret ballot denied, Mr Poots was ratified comfortably as the new party leader.

These explosive claims were made prior to Mr Donaldson, Nigel Dodds, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Emma Little-Pengelly having walked out of the meeting before the leader’s speech.

However, yesterday, it was reported that messages have now been passed to the PSNI for investigation by two party members.

Phillip Brett, who was campaign manager for defeated candidate Jeffrey Donaldson, received a text from a Lisburn-based loyalist which is under investigation.

A second Facebook exchange, involving a loyalist and DUP special advisor Mrs Little-Pengelly, is also under investigation.

But perhaps the most dramatic exit was the one made by outgoing party leader Arlene Foster.

While the ruthless way she was ousted from office must sting, she didn’t show it as she strutted out of the Ramada Hotel, flicking a V-sign at the waiting Press pack and looking – it has to be said – like a woman empowered by the battle, rather than defeated by it.

The on-air resignation of party member Paul Bell at the manner in which Ms Foster was treated added a surrealness to the night’s events.

Others are expected to follow over the next week as the party that once liked to describe itself as “a family” continues to implode.

As if that wasn’t enough high drama, in stepped MP Ian Paisley with an interview that gave an insight into what is really going on within the DUP.

It seems revenge is a dish best served when your opponent is least expecting it.

“If anyone in this party can talk about difficulty, it’s me. You saw what happened to my dad, it killed my father,” Mr Paisley said.

The Rev Ian Paisley resigned in 2008 as leader of the party he helped to found in 1971. While he went on to be elevated to the House of Lords as Lord Bannside, the manner in which the Peter Robinson camp removed him from office clearly hurt.

Paisley died in 2014, at the age of 88, but not before giving an explosive interview to the journalist Eamonn Mallie for a documentary that had political anoraks gripped.

The firebrand preacher blamed then-party leader Peter Robinson and his deputy, Nigel Dodds, for driving him out, something they denied at the time.

Leaving aside the obvious question as to why Ian Paisley remained in a political party with colleagues who, he now claims, hastened his father’s death, is this the real reason for the ruthless manner in which Arlene Foster was removed from post?

The way in which the DUP has split has been fast, it has been dramatic and it has been very, very public.

For a party previously known to have a loyal membership, a party who did not wash their dirty laundry in public, they are now a family at war, the dirty laundry displayed for all to see.

How on earth Edwin Poots repairs this in the short time he has left until next May’s Assembly election remains a mystery.

Beyond rumours and leaks, we have yet to hear who will be in his new ministerial team.

Will he extend a hand of friendship to some of those who would clearly have preferred to be led by Jeffrey Donaldson? Or will be choose a loyal team from within his own camp?

That very narrow focus on a specific section of the DUP could widen the rift even further.

He needs a success, and he needs one quick, something he can point to as a reason to keep him on, otherwise he is doomed to be the shortest serving leader in the DUPs history.