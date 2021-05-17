| 9°C Dublin

New DUP leader Edwin Poots: I’ll meet loyalist terror groups in bid to end violence

  • Poots beat Jeffrey Donaldson in the race to replace Arlene Foster
  • ‘I have no issue talking to loyalists’
Martin Breen

New DUP leader Edwin Poots wants to meet loyalist terrorist groups to persuade them to give up violence and criminality.

The Lagan Valley MLA, who beat Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Friday to succeed Arlene Foster, hopes such talks could help persuade those sections of the UDA and UVF still involved in paramilitarism to transform.

