New DUP leader Edwin Poots has ‘frank discussions’ with Micheál Martin over Northern Ireland Protocol

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said a temporary veterinary agreement would “do away with 80pc of checks” at Northern Ireland ports and help address unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as Mr Martin welcomed new DUP leader Edwin Poots to Government Buildings today.

“The Taoiseach highlighted the critical importance of the stability and good functioning of the NI Executive and all the Institutions of the Good Friday Agreement in these challenging times,” a statement from Mr Martin’s office said.

“The Taoiseach said the focus needs to be on getting issues resolved and on reducing friction where we can.

“He made the point that an obvious way to make such an impact would be to reach agreement between the EU and UK on a temporary veterinary agreement, which would do away with 80pc of checks at NI ports.”

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming period. Mr Poots made his first visit to Government Buildings since becoming party leader, and said the North could not be a “plaything” of the EU.

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists.

Mr Poots went into the meeting with the Taoiseach in Dublin today saying “jaw, jaw is better than war, war.”

Mr Poots quoted Winston Churchill, adding: “Hopefully we will have more jaw, jaw and less war, war going forward.”

He said relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic were at an all-time low, for which he blamed Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

He said neither man may have intended to starve Northern Ireland, but that was the effect of the policies and diplomacy they pursued.

The Northern Ireland Protocol had been represented as win-win, but in fact Northern Ireland was “6-1 down,” he said, with medicines, including cancer treatments, being held up.

The protocol was therefore “not deliverable,” he insisted.

“There is a lot of anger in Northern Ireland currently over the Northern Ireland protocol. That manifested itself in the streets a number of weeks ago, when we had the greatest level of street violence that has been seen for many years.

“We really need to recognise that the protocol as it currently exists is not deliverable. That was something that the Taoiseach needs to recognise as well,” he declared outside Government Buildings.

He accused Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney of talking post-Brexit about “things in the 1970s that happened at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and they used that to drive forward their agenda. And that has left a very bad taste in the mouths of the Northern Ireland community, and certainly with the Unionist representatives in Northern Ireland.”

But he added: “I believe that there is solutions which can be achieved, finding a way so that the single market is protected. And there are no borders on the island of Ireland, which can also deal with the issue of the barriers that have been erected between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, which is damaging to every single person in Northern Ireland.

“Every single person is finding that their food costs go up as a consequence of 15,000 checks per week on food, which has exactly the same standards of production this year as it was the year before.

“We're looking at animal movements being blocked. And most importantly, we're looking at, medicines and medical devices – of which over 90% come from Great Britain -- having obstacles in the way of coming into Northern Ireland, including new cancer drugs.

“These things are entirely unacceptable, but for me as a Unionist, but for me as a leader of people in Northern Ireland, because they impact every single person in Northern Ireland.”

Asked about DUP boycott of North-South meetings, Mr Poots commented: “Well, as for Winston Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war. Hopefully we’ll have more jaw-jaw and less war-war going forward.”