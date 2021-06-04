New DUP leader Edwin Poots accused of ‘shameless rollover’ after meeting with Taoiseach

The new DUP leadership has been accused of two U-turns in a single day — over abortion and North-South meetings.

The TUV has accused Edwin Poots of a “shameless rollover” after he pledged that his party would take part in the next North-South ministerial meeting in a fortnight.

Mr Poots also told RTE on Thursday night that Arlene Foster would remain in place as First Minister until June 11, as there is a “very significant meeting” of the British-Irish Council on that date and “I believe Arlene would like to lead on that”.

Speaking after talks with the Taoiseach in Dublin, Mr Poots said: "It would be my intention to lead the DUP team to that meeting. I believe that there are important issues that we need to discuss and deal with.

"On the basis that there is going to be a serious attempt to assist in dealing with the protocol I believe that we should be seeking to help normalise relationships once again."

The SDLP and Sinn Fein are seeking legal advice on the DUP’s failure to take part in previous North-South meetings, which both parties claim is a breach of the ministerial code of office.

Mr Poots described his meeting with the Taoiseach as “very frank and very positive”. Earlier, he said that North-South relations had never been worse, but he blamed Leo Varadkar and not Micheal Martin. The DUP leader was accompanied to Dublin by Paul Givan, who is likely to be named as First Minister-designate next week.

TUV councillor, Stephen Cooper, said: “Where is the DUP’s boast that the North-South dimension of the Belfast Agreement wouldn’t continue as normal while our East-West relationships are trashed?

“Such silly play-acting will do nothing to further unionist aims. We are a world away from the serious, robust and sustained political action necessary to convince the outside world that unionism is serious about taking a stand on the protocol.

“Mr Poots can say North-South relations have never been worse as much as he likes, but the reality is that is our links with the rest of the UK are being hacked away while it would appear that the North-South arrangements can continue as normal.”

Mr Cooper said that unionists were losing patience with the DUP’s “duplicitous ambiguity”. He added: "The time for talking out of both sides of the mouth is over.

"Mr Poots needs to get off the two horses and saddle up to real and true opposition to the protocol and, at the very least, have the backbone to desist from North-South meetings forthwith, and withdraw all staff manning the sea border.''

On his first visit to Dublin since succeeding Mrs Foster, Mr Poots said that Northern Ireland could not be a "plaything" of the EU or Dublin.

After the meeting, the Taoiseach said there had been an “open exchange of views” on several issues, including the protocol. He said he recognised the genuine concerns of unionists and loyalists, and the focus must be on “getting issues resolved and reducing friction where we can”.

Mr Martin said that agreement between London and Brussels on a temporary veterinary agreement would do away with 80pc of checks at Northern Ireland ports. Amidst speculation that Sinn Fein could collapse the Assembly if the DUP fails to move on Irish language legislation, he stressed the importance of stability and functioning institutions in “these challenging times”.

Speaking before the meeting, Mr Poots said: “Relationships between North and South have never been as bad, I do not blame the current Taoiseach for that. I blame the past Taoiseach (Leo Varadkar). Northern Ireland cannot be a plaything of the EU or indeed the Southern government. Northern Ireland people are more important than that.

"We cannot have a situation where some of the lowest paid workers anywhere in the EU are going to have their food costs driven up, where people who require medication cannot get that medication. That is what has been delivered by Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, I hope that Micheal Martin will help me to deliver something different."

Mr Poots played down the possibility of facing a judicial review over the DUP’s previous failure to attend North-South meetings. Following a meeting of the Stormont party leaders' forum, he called for more "jaw-jaw" and less "war-war".

"We were discussing issues around health in particular. There are 335,000 people on waiting lists in Northern Ireland, which is way higher than it has ever been before,” he added

A well-placed source described the meeting as “cordial and respectful”.

They said it did not tackle the nitty-gritty of contentious issues “but the impression given is that Sinn Fein and the DUP are going through their own private channels”.

Meanwhile, a source said the new DUP deputy leader had been “pressurised into a U-turn” on her liberal stance on abortion after a “negative reaction”.

Paula Bradley had urged the DUP to reconsider its block on other parties bringing a paper to the Executive in a bid to get abortion services rolled out here.

But hours later, she issued a more hardline statement, firmly outlining the party’s traditional position on the issue.