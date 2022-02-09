New cost of living measures will include a ‘universal benefit’ for all households - Tánaiste

New cost of living measures which will be announced by the Government tomorrow will include a “universal benefit” for all households, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He said that there will be supports for all households as people who are earning over €40,000 or €50,000 a year are also struggling to pay the bills.

It is believed that focus on lowering heating and energy costs will be the main crux of the package.

“I think it’s fair to say that there will be a universal element, so that all households benefit.

"It is important to acknowledge that middle income people, people who on paper may have above average salaries, €40,000 to €50,000, are also struggling to pay the bills.

“It is important that we have a universal element to it,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said that Cabinet yesterday gave permission for the powerful Cabinet sub-committee on economic recovery to sign off on any measures which are agreed tomorrow.

Ministers will then make an announcement on Thursday evening as the Taoiseach is due to travel to France the following day.

Government leaders yesterday agreed to increase the €113 electricity credit and this may be hiked to €150 or €200.

This will apply to all households across the country.

The Tánaiste said that measures will also be put in place to target lower income households and these are believed to include widening the period of time for which fuel allowance can be availed of.

The Government is also looking at potentially lowering the threshold for the Drugs Payment Scheme.

However, all final measures will be agreed on tomorrow by senior ministers.

“It is also important that there is a targeted element to it as well, because people on fixed incomes, on social welfare are being hit harder by fuel price increases so there will be a broad element so everyone benefits, there will also be a targeted element so that those most in need would benefit the most,” said Mr Varadkar.

However, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe warned that the measures put in place must be “once off” despite strong exchequer returns in January.

“The approach of the Government and I agree with Minister [for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael] McGrath, has been to see that they are targeted and indeed, once off, in anticipation of the challenges that we are facing on the price of energy in particular,” he said.