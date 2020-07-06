New Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman slams 'toxic' and 'homophobic' attacks against him

The new Minister for Children said he would not have posed for a picture with Peter Tatchell had he known about their previously expressed views on consent. Photo: Steve Humphreys

New Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has hit out at 'toxic' and 'homophobic' online attacks against him - but said he would not have posed for a picture with a leading LGBT activist had he known about their previously expressed views on consent.

Mr O’Gorman was speaking to Independent.ie following days of attacks on social media over a picture of him with British LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell at the Dublin Pride march two years ago.

Mr Tatchell wrote in 1997 that that some friends made a “conscious choice” to have sex with an adult when they were under 13.

“While it may be impossible to condone paedophilia, it is time society acknowledged the truth that not all sex involving children is unwanted, abusive and harmful,” he wrote in a letter to the Guardian 23 years ago.

Mr Tatchell has since said his letter was edited and has clarified in recent days on Twitter that he condemns and opposes adults having sex with children.

Mr O’Gorman, who was forced to contact his parents to explain to them that he would have to respond to the online attacks, said the Pride march was the only time he met with Mr Tatchell.

“I think if I’d known what he said at the time, I don’t think I would have posed for that picture,” the new Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration told Independent.ie on Monday.

Speaking after days of online attacks, the new Green Party Cabinet minister said: “I feel there's been a kind of a pile-on from some of the fairly right-wing groups on social media. “They're using a combination of misinformation and people's legitimate concerns about issues, particularly around children and kind of tying that together in fairly toxic attacks against me.

A small group of people with a very clear agenda have been making allegations about me on social media over the last few days.



Iâm taking this opportunity to set the record straight. pic.twitter.com/AKKLkauYvg — Roderic OâGorman TD (@rodericogorman) July 6, 2020

“I think most of it has centred around a picture of me with Peter Tatchell, who is an LGBT activist in the UK. I met him at the Pride parade in 2018 here in Dublin [and] got my picture taken with him.

“It's the sole time I have ever met him. I don't know him other than that one meeting. I think subsequent to, I suppose in light of in the last few days, I've seen some stuff that he put out in the 1990s, which I certainly would disagree with strongly and I think he himself has clarified what he meant over the last couple of days and I think that's welcome.”

Mr O’Gorman said “there is no circumstances in which sex between an adult and a child is acceptable”. The Dublin West TD said that online claims that he is unsuitable for the role because he is gay are “homophobic”.

“I think the same subtext was aimed at my predecessor, Katherine Zappone as well and I think probably the key commonality there is that we're both gay. I think that's where a lot of this is coming from.

“I do [think it’s homophobic]. I think from some of the people making these making these comments it is homophobic.

“It is an attempt to silence people from minority groups. You've seen something similar with my colleague, the Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, whenever she's put her head above the parapet.

“The same people who are attacking me attack her and it's the same sort of ridiculous thing.”

He added: “It goes almost to the ridiculous but because it's tied in to misinformation and tied into a very legitimate concern, people's concern about the welfare of children, it becomes particularly toxic and particularly damaging.”

Mr O’Gorman said constituents had been in touch with him in recent over days over what they had been seeing online.

“It's not nice. I had to ring my parents today - thankfully they're not on social media - to say 'listen we're doing some media about this, I'll be talking about this' to kind of put them in the picture and no one likes that.

"I would prefer this week to absolutely 100pc focused on just reading myself into the brief. Obviously I’ve had to do some kind of respond to this, so yeah, you know, it’s not pleasant but I am getting on with the job.”