The Government has appointed Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the former chief executive of Ardmore Studios and a founding member of TG4, as the new chair of the RTÉ board.

Ms Ní Raghlallaigh, who also served two terms as chair of the board of TG4, has been appointed following the departure of Moya Doherty earlier this year.

Her appointment was signed off by the Cabinet on Tuesday following a proposal from the Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Ní Raghlallaigh, a Donegal native, helped found TG4, the State’s first and only Irish language television station in the 1990s, and was its finance director and later its marketing director.

She gained recognition as a leader in the creative sector and was chief executive of Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios until last year.

She also worked as managing director of Tyrone Productions and head of finance with the Tribune Newspaper Group. More recently her LinkedIn profile describes her as a self-employed media consultant.

She also founded her own independent television company Ikandi Productions and is a member of the board of Galway Film Fleadh and The Atlantic Academy.