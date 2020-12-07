New call for maternity leave for TDs and Senators

Senior Fianna Fáil TDs are pushing for the Government to revive a bid to bring in maternity leave for Oireachtas members.

The lack of maternity leave for women TDs and Senators who have babies was last night branded as a “glaringly obvious shortcoming” and “embarassing”.

It comes as Fine Gael Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed she is expecting a baby.

She will be the the first cabinet member in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office. As it stands, women TDs have no entitlement to maternity leave and actually have to offer a sick cert to get any time off.

Ms McEntee's entitlements, if any, in her additional role as minister are unclear.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth was asked to submit a sick cert in 2016 when she had her daughter Juliet and said she was “shocked” that it was required as she was not sick.

Along with Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte, she proposed legislation to allow Oireachtas members to take at least 18 weeks maternity leave with an option for eight additional weeks.

The then Fine Gael-led minority Government supported it, in principle, but identified a number of issues that would have to be addressed.

The Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the last Dáil in January.

Ms Rabbitte, now a junior health minister, told the Irish Independent she wants the Bill revived and she will be raising the issue at this week’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting. She said: “If we’re serious about increasing female participation in politics, this really needs to be addressed as it’s a glaringly obvious shortcoming.

“We need to bring the Oireachtas into the 21st century when it comes to maternity leave.”

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan suggested that if the Bill can’t be reinstated on the order paper of the House, the Government could reintroduce it in new legislation.

He congratulated Ms McEntee on her news and said: “The failure of the Oireachtas to provide maternity leave for women is now embarrassing.”

Ms Smyth wished Ms McEntee and her husband Paul Hickey “the very best” adding: “It’s a very exciting time ahead.”

The Cavan-Monaghan TD said the point of the legislation was “not to be self-serving for politicians” but rather “to encourage women into politics”.

She said there is still a long way to go in achieving gender balance in the Oireachtas and other steps are needed to make politics more family friendly.

Ms Smyth said there are some nights she is in the Dáil until after 11pm and then has to drive home to Cavan and get up at 6am the next morning to take her daughter to school before going back to Dublin.

She said changes to how the Dáil is scheduled could bring improvements for TDs who are parents without making their work any less effective.

Ms Smyth said she will be working with Ms Rabbitte to revive their Bill.

