New bill to allow councillors take maternity leave – but TDs and senators need Constitutional change

COUNCILLORS are to get maternity leave – but the Government’s advice is that conferring the same entitlement on TDs and senators will need a Constitutional amendment.

Minster of State Peter Burke said he hoped a referendum could be held along with a proposal to scrap the Constitution’s reference to women in the home.

The indications are that to extend maternity leave to Dáil deputies and senators would “potentially need a change to the Constitution”, he said, after a device was found to allow Helen McEntee’s absence as Justice Minister when she had her first child. She is now pregnant again.

Mr Burke said Children & Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman was studying the question, which had “renewed urgency”, but this was how he understood the situation. “We’ve a lot more to do,” he said.

A new bill will provide for female councillors to take maternity leave as of right, but only when it passes. Mr Burke said he knew of one councillor who was due to give birth within days.

Councillors will have the choice to nominate a substitute to fill in for them on all votes and business when they are on leave. Alternatively, they can remain an absent councillor, with a payment of half-reward (€234 a week) for an administrative assistant to work part-time. Councillors are entitled to a representational allowance of €36,000 a year, from which the assistant would be paid.

Mr Burke said the current arrangements in local authorities were very wrong. “It is abhorrent to me that women have to seek permission from their peers to go on maternity leave.” He said he hoped to see a new bill enacted by Christmas.

“After significant engagement with councillors, I am delighted to secure Cabinet approval for my proposals to address a deficit which should not exist in the 21st century,” he said.

“Our rate of female participation in both local and national government is shamefully low.”

Only 24pc of nearly 1,000 councillors are women, compared with an EU average of 30pc.

He added: “After engaging with female councillors, it was clear that a one-size-fits-all scheme would not suffice. They will soon have a choice – an individual can fill in for them for all votes, meetings and elements of the role.

"Previously, councillors felt pressure to turn up to important votes or debates, when they need to be at home caring for a new baby. It is not credible maternity leave if you cannot fully switch off from your work.

“But if a councillor does not want to have a substitute, but would like more administrative support, I am bringing forward regulations so they can pay someone on a weekly basis to assist.”

The draft legislation is now being prepared.

“For far too long, female politicians have been denied a basic right of maternity leave as our political system displayed an inherent design bias,” Mr Burke said.

“We see many Oireachtas members starting off their political careers in local government, so these measures will also have a positive effect on gender equality in the Dáil and Seanad.”

