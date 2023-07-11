New €2bn children’s hospital is ‘runaway train’ with ‘government asleep at the wheel’, Dáil told

The new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin will not be ready for patients until “late next year – or early in 2025,” the Taoiseach has said.

The first public admission by Government that it may take a further 18 months for the new hospital to be ready came in furious Dáil exchanges during which Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the project was “out of control”.

Mr Doherty said the project summed up “a culture of entitlement by elites within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.” He said nobody – not the project supervisory board, nor the Government, nor the developer - could give a final price for the building or when work would be completed.

The Sinn Féin finance spokesman said the development board responsible for the project were due before an Oireachtas committee tomorrow and their opening statement was outrageous.

“We have zero clarity, Taoiseach, on when this hospital will be completed,” Mr Doherty charged.

He said the project was announced by Mr Varadkar as Health Minister with a price tag of €650m but the estimated price was now in excess of €2bn and rising. Mr Doherty said the development board was now in dispute with the contractor but also still issuing cheques to them/

“It is clear that there is nobody in charge of this project and that this project has become a runaway train,” the Sinn Féin TD added.

The Taoiseach said he believed the hospital could be completed by May 2024. After that some more months would be required to get it fit for patients to be treated there.

Mr Varadkar said it was therefore likely new patients would be welcomed there “towards the end of next year – or in early 2025 at the latest.”

The Taoiseach argued that the price tag of €650m seven years ago was not a realistic comparison given inflation and other changes in the interim. He also said that the €2bn figure being used by people included two urgent care centres, in Blanchardstown and in Tallaght, which are already operating.

He said the €2n figure also included the cost of works at the earlier proposed site at the Mater Hospital and decommissioning children’s hospitals in Crumlin and Temple Street.

Mr Varadkar said it was necessary to be realistic about the cost of a world class hospital.