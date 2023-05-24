Nearly two million workers would benefit from Fine Gael tax cut plan as Coalition war of words escalates

NEARLY two million taxpayers would benefit from a proposed €1,000 a year tax cut which has sparked a bitter pre-budget row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, it has been claimed.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin waded into an increasingly fraught Coalition war of words on Wednesday night, which was sparked by three Fine Gael ministers calling for a major tax cut in October’s Budget.

Mr Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that the Government is engaged in a collective budgetary process and making a collective decision on the Budget. He said Ministers of State writing op-eds is “not helpful” and that “undermines the process”.

It comes as junior finance minister Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill told the Fine Gael parliamentary party that 1.9 million taxpayers would benefit from a tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000.

She and two other Fine Gael junior ministers called for the measure to be introduced in the Budget in an opinion piece in Monday’s Irish Independent.

The call, which is understood to be endorsed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, has sparked a major backlash from Fianna Fáil with ministers publicly critical of “kite-flying” and Senator Lisa Chambers describing it as “populist”.

Mr Martin told his party TDs and senators to engage directly with the Fianna Fáil ministerial team with any suggestions or proposals and was also said to have underlined that Finance Minister Michael McGrath has overall responsibility for the budget process, insisting he must be given space to do that.

But there was sharp criticism of Fianna Fáil at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, with former agriculture minister Michael Creed saying the party should not take lectures from “those who crashed the economy and are still on probation” - a reference to Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Sources at the meeting said that support for the tax cut was “unanimous” with backbencher John Paul Phelan and senator Garret Ahearn urging Fine Gael ministers to double down on the push for bigger tax cuts and not listen to Fianna Fáil.

As the Coalition war of words over Budget 2024 tax policy continued to escalate on Wednesday night, Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne accused some Fine Gael ministers of “now behaving like People Before Profit and the potential tax revenue from Apple - spending it several times over before it is even all returned”.