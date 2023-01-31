Nearly 17,000 migrants could be left without beds by March if accommodation reduced by 20pc

Contracts with around 200 hotels to provide emergency accommodation are due to expire in the next two months

Nearly 17,000 people could be left without accommodation by the end of March if housing for migrants is reduced by 20pc.

Around 200 hotel contracts expiring within the next two months could leave 11,000 people without accommodation, senior ministers have been told.

And if accommodation is reduced by 20pc, nearly 17,000 migrants could be left without beds.

The urgent need for more accommodation to house Ukrainian refugees was laid bare to senior Cabinet ministers this evening, with a source describing the presentations as “bleak”.

If current capacity is maintained, it is expected 4,600 people could be left without accommodation by the end of February and over 7,500 by the end of March.

If capacity was to be reduced by 20pc, as many as 17,000 could be without accommodation by the end of March.

Around 11,000 people will be affected by contracts expiring over February and March.

The State will seek to renew “as many of those contracts as possible” said a senior Government source on Tuesday night.

Senior ministers met at the Cabinet sub committee on Ukraine for the latest update on housing migrants.

More staff are required within the Department of Children to deal with the scale of accommodating refugees, it is understood.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman was expected to push for further staff to be added to his department to help with accommodation, as well as immediate access to buildings which can be used to accommodate international protection applicants.



