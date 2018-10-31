National Women's Council chair to run for Fine Gael

The chair of the National Women’s Council Ellen O’Malley Dunlop will run for Fine Gael in the next general election.

In a statement today, Fine Gael announced Ms O’Malley Dunlop will be added to the ticket in Dublin South West where she will run alongside Colm Brophy.

The former Dublin Rape Crisis Centre CEO previously worked as a primary school teacher and a psychotherapist in Tallaght which is a key area for votes in the constituency.

Ms O’Malley Dunlop said she is looking forward to the challenge.

“For more than ten years as CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, I have influenced positive change on complex issues such as sexual and gender based violence and the rights of victims of crime. If elected I will continue to work for legislative reform for women’s and victims’ rights,” she said.

Mr Brophy said he was “delighted” to have Ms O’Malley Dunlop as his running mate in Dublin South West.

“It is important as a society that we continue to foster a spirit of inclusiveness and equality, which is why I am very pleased that Ellen will be my running mate in Dublin South West,” he said.

I know she will add a lot to the Fine Gael ticket here with her immense experience of public service. Securing two seats in Dublin South West will enable us to further that work so that we can continue to improve people’s standards of living and access to new opportunities. We will be working together with that goal and objective clearly in mind,” he added.

