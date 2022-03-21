National politician becomes involved in a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation

A national politician has become involved in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation.

The CAB visited the offices of the Oireachtas member as part of a probe into the finances of a suspected criminal.

The visit to the business premises of the respected politician happened last month.

The CAB had secured a warrant seeking specific documents relating to a financial transaction.

There is no suggestion the politician engaged in any illegal activity.

“I can confirm CAB visited the offices and we complied with an order they obtained from a District Court judge,” the politician told the Irish Independent.

The files taken away are part of an investigation into the assets of a suspected criminal, whose case has been in the public spotlight.

The politician cannot be named for legal reasons.

“We were happy to comply with the Criminal Assets Bureau’s request.

“We will help them with any information they need. It is the first time it has happened. It is not about something we have done,” the politician said.

The respected politician also said they expected word of the visit by CAB to get out as they are a public figure.

The politician in question does use their profession as part of their political CV as a selling point to voters to show their involvement in the local community. The politician has been a representative at local and national level over the course of their career.

One-in-four TDs and one-in-three senators has a second job or other sources of income, apart from their Dáil or Seanad salary and allowances.

In the course of that work, there is the danger of politicians encountering people who could endanger them or involve them in matters that leave them at risk of being compromised.

In this case, there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on this politician’s part.

CAB officers will often visit businesses with a warrant where they suspect some impropriety in relation to a transaction.

The warrant requires the individual to hand over any files they possess.

Solicitors, accountants, auctioneers and other professionals are often the subject of these calls and this is no reflection on the firms involved.

However, the warrant does allow them to hand over files without being pursued for breach of confidentiality.

Garda sources told the Irish Independent the politician is not suspected of wrongdoing.

“Very often, it is a transaction CAB is chasing rather than anything to do with the business. There was a business search done at that premises. It was about following the documentation going through that business,” a Garda source said.

The CAB was set up as part of the clampdown on organised crime following the murder of the journalist Veronica Guerin and in the wake of the killing of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe.

CAB targets the money, finances and assets of those behind major crimes.

Under the law, CAB can freeze and seize assets that it shows to the High Court are the proceeds of crime, often resulting in the seizure of property, cars and jewellery.

Income can also be taxed where a criminal’s lifestyle is not consistent with their returns to the Revenue Commissioners.