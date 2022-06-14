The national minimum wage will be scrapped and replaced with the living wage in the year 2026.

The current living wage is €12.17 per hour, but this is set to rise each year.

The living wage is set at 60pc of the median wage every year.

The minimum wage, which is currently €10.50 an hour, will increase over the next four years and close the gap between it and the living wage by 2026.

The proposals were signed off by Cabinet ministers this morning after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar received a report from the Low Pay Commission on the living wage.

The new plans mean that the living wage will be mandatory for all employers from 2026.

However, the introduction of the living wage may be delayed beyond 2026 depending on the state of the economy.

The Low Pay Commission recommended to introduce the living wage within four years or slower.

