National herd halved and enough trees to cover Dublin five times over – what we must do to hit climate targets

Ireland must cut its dairy and beef herd numbers in half, plant enough trees to cover county Dublin five times over, and rewet almost all its drained grasslands, to reach its legally binding ‘net zero’ carbon target by 2050.

That’s according to University of Limerick and University of Galway scientists, published in the journal Nature Sustainability,

“There is no easy way out of this,” says Dr David Styles, associate professor in Agricultural Sustainability at the University of Galway.

“If we are serious about getting to climate neutrality there has to be huge abatement achieved in agriculture.

“It’s very difficult to completely get rid of methane (greenhouse gas) emissions from animals.”

The only way to reduce the scale of such change, says Dr Colm Duffy, a scientist at the University of Limerick who led the modelling research effort, would be through new technology that can limit agri-emissions.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan demands net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for Ireland is achieved no later than 2050 and with a 51pc reduction required by 2030.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 37pc of Ireland’s emissions in 2021 were generated by the agricultural sector.

Dr Duffy and Dr Styles assessed the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from 850 possible land use combinations to identify those options that are capable of meeting Ireland’s 2050 net zero target.

Out of the 850 random scenarios they studied only 38, or 4.4pc, successfully helped the agricultural sector reach net zero and go further – as will be required of agriculture – to acting as emissions sinks.

“The successful scenarios demanded substantial cattle herd reduction, a dramatic increase in rates of afforestation, and re-wetting most drained organic soils,” says Dr Duffy.

“The best-case scenario saw milk output sustained at 87pc of 2015 levels if beef output was significantly reduced.”

High rates of tree planting, up to 500,000 hectares, or 5,000 km2 – which equates to an area some five times the size of county Dublin on mineral-rich soils - the kind used by dairy farmers, would also be required, Styles says.

However, even if high levels of tree planting are achieved, a halving of the national dairy and beef herd – roughly speaking - will be required in tandem. The researchers accept that reducing the herd will be politically difficult.

“The high prices for milk at the moment means upward pressure on dairy herd numbers, so making the necessary land-use changes will not be easy and I don’t envy decision makers,” says Dr Styles.

