National economic plan: Government will adapt if fourth wave hits, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Government will “adapt” if a fourth wave means that businesses will have to close either nationwide or in local lockdowns.

Speaking after the launch of the National Economic Plan, he told Independent.ie at Dublin Castle that the Government will respond with additional supports if there are additional lockdowns, local or national.

“We’ve shown already our capacity to respond,” he said.

“If [the pandemic] gets worse we will adjust, we will adapt and respond in terms of having different economic measures,” he said.

“We did that before last year and we’re prepared to respond again if the situation deteriorates, or some new iteration of the pandemic arrives in the winter for example.”

He added that a “vigilant eye” will be kept on variants.

Mr Martin said that the current recession caused by the pandemic is the “most rapid and dramatic recession recorded outside of the world wars”.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the supports provided by the Government will see the economy “take off like a rocket”.

With the window of pandemic supports like the PUP and EWSS, Mr Martin denied that these are austerity measures.

“How we’ve been performing in terms of economic management is the very opposite of austerity. In no way can this be called an austere programme,” he said.

He said that many measures put in place during the pandemic were understood by the public to be emergency measures that the public knew would be “wound down”.

The Taoiseach also said that he would like to see a social protection package in the forthcoming budget - but a “reallocation” of resources is needed.

Mr Varadkar said that he would also like to see an annual “welfare supports package” in the budget, however,

“It’s the best part of three years since we’ve seen an increase in [payments for] people with disabilities, carers and people on the state pension.

“If there’s going to be a welfare package, there needs to be a tax package too, so that people don’t end up paying more and more in income tax every year.

“But that costs money and we’ll need to make fiscal space for that between now and budget time,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s News At One, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe discussed the phasing out of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), insisting it was specifically an emergency measure.

“We’re determined to get hundreds of thousands of our citizens back to work. The pandemic unemployment payment was a measure brought in at the height of our public health emergency,” Mr Donohoe said.

“It has been present at a time our country has needed it the most. But the reason why we’re extending the wage subsidy scheme is to help employers hire people. And by being able to hire them, be in a position that those who are reliant on the PUP begin to fall at accelerated numbers throughout the year.”

Addressing those who may still be unemployed in September, he said: “For many of those, if they are still not in a position that they have found work they would be on the Jobseekers payment that is just over €200. But our objective is to help as many people as possible back into work. And that is why we’ve launched a support plan for our economy that is worth nearly four billion euro.”

He added that the Government will also be providing ways for people to retrain and reskill if their job does not survive the pandemic and they wish to enter another sector.