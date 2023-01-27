National deer cull needed, says Chair of Oireachtas Agriculture committee after damage to his car

A Dáil Deputy has called for a cull after being involved in a road crash with a deer.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill made the demand for controlled slaughter after a collision with one damaged his car.

The Tipperary TD was driving in his home county on Sunday night when a deer hit the side of his car.

The incident caused damage to the vehicle but Mr Cahill was not injured.

“The numbers of deer are out of control,” he said today. “Something needs to be done.

“More and more deer are bolting onto our roads. Putting motorists in danger.”

He added that they were not just a threat to drivers but to agriculture. “They’re also causing huge issues for farmers.

“They’re overgrazing, eating pasture and crops, damaging fencing on farms and also causing problems for newly planted forestry.”

The Fianna Fáil chair of the committee on Agriculture said: “Thankfully my incident was minor but let’s not wait for a serious accident or fatality to occur before we take action on this.”

A public consultation is currently underway to gather views on issues relating to the increased deer numbers. Around 12 deer are killed annually in the Phoenix Park in Dublin after being struck by vehicles.

Mr Cahill said a recent discussion about the issue at committee highlighted the “urgent” need for a sustainable management of the national deer population.