‘My team did polling but said we were from Fine Gael if asked’ – Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that party pollsters in his constituency did acknowledge they were working for Fine Gael when asked.

The past few days, a number of political parties - including Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Green Party - have been found to have conducted polls without identifying themselves as working for a political party.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister Donohoe addressed the issue within his own party when questioned by journalist Áine Lawlor.

“It’s not a good look is it to be finger wagging at Sinn Féin in the early part of week when it turns out your party - in fact even the leader of your party - has been doing something similar up to 2016?” Ms Lawlor said.

Mr Donohoe said: “We did acknowledge when this issue initially developed that we have changed our practices now since 2016, that have had happened on a sporadic basis before that. We accept that wasn’t appropriate and we stopped it.

When asked if it was hypocritical, he added that: “any information that’s ever collected even now by our party, is never centrally stored”.

The Minister was also questioned on whether he ever participated in the practice.

“In my own constituency, we have on occasion done polling. And when we’ve done polling and people have polled on my behalf, we’ve said we were doing it for political purposes,” he said.

“If asked, we’d say we were doing it on behalf of Fine Gael.”

Finally, Mr Donohoe was asked about when an electoral commission would be established to monitor these kind of practices.

“Well, we do want to meet those standards and we have so many things in place in relation to standards and public life that politicians do adhere to that my party takes very seriously,” he said.

“And we acknowledge, as I said Áine, that what happened then wasn’t appropriate and it has stopped. We do have a commitment to set up an electoral commission and Minister Darragh O’Brien is committed to doing it, and I’m sure he’ll bring forward the timing of it and lay that out.”