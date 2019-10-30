‘My posters are ready’ - Fine Gael prepared for a general election, says Culture Minister Josepha Madigan

Fine Gael is ‘ready’ for a general election, according to one minister amid talks of an election taking place before Christmas.

With the UK set to head for a general election before the end of the year, speculation has been growing that Ireland will also go to the polls.

Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Minister Josepha Madigan said Fine Gael was prepared for an election.

“I have my election posters ready, but that’s not to say that I’ll be using them before Christmas,” she told Independent.ie.

“I have a public meeting at the moment, so I have posters up in any event at this stage.”

While the party may be ready for an election, it still has its eyes set on May 2020.

“It’s in the purview of the Taoiseach, but at the end of the day we’re ready. But he has said his preference to Micheal Martin, I think a year ago in a letter was for May 2020 so it’ll remain to see if that stands,” she said.

“It’s a matter for him at the end of the day,” she added.

She also expressed her sympathies for Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny after his car was set alight in an alleged hate attack at his home last weekend.

It is believed that the incident relates to his speech about asylum seekers in the Dáil last week.

“I really admire Deputy Kenny for taking a principled stance in relation to this, racism is something that we need to stamp out,” she said.

“I think he was very brave and courageous to say what he did and right in what he said. To see him being vilified so reprehensibly is really, really disgraceful,” she said.

While the minister was at the forefront of the Together for Yes campaign during the abortion referendum last year, she said that she didn’t have such “dramatic” experiences.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny. Picture: Tom Burke

“I didn’t have anything that dramatic. Obviously when you take a stance or when you put head above the parapet in any sense you’re going to receive opprobrium and difficulties for people, but you have to stand by what you believe in,” she said.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin city centre this morning, where she announced an allocation of €80m to fully rebuild the theatre.

