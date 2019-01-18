HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has become a father to a baby girl.

'My most important job – Dad' - Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe welcome their first child

His wife Caoimhe gave birth to their first child yesterday.

The minister said he is delighted and has now taken on “my most important job – Dad!”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “Caoimhe and I are delighted to welcome our beautiful little daughter into the world. Name to follow! So happy.”

Mr Harris added: “Who knew you could be so bowled over and blown away.”

The minister got married to Caoimhe last July. She works as a cardiac nurse.

Mr Harris has previously credited Caoimhe for helping him to manage his hectic schedule.

He told Independent.ie: "All of us who enter public life are very reliant on the support of family and friends.

"It is a lifestyle that doesn't really respect normal working hours," he said.

"It's one that can be very busy - frenetic at times...

"Whether it's a husband, a wife, a partner, whatever, I think it's good to be able to have the support of others as we go about what are often very busy jobs,

