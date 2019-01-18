'My most important job – Dad' - Simon Harris and wife Caoimhe welcome their first child
HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has become a father to a baby girl.
His wife Caoimhe gave birth to their first child yesterday.
The minister said he is delighted and has now taken on “my most important job – Dad!”.
Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: “Caoimhe and I are delighted to welcome our beautiful little daughter into the world. Name to follow! So happy.”
Mr Harris added: “Who knew you could be so bowled over and blown away.”
The minister got married to Caoimhe last July. She works as a cardiac nurse.
Mr Harris has previously credited Caoimhe for helping him to manage his hectic schedule.
He told Independent.ie: "All of us who enter public life are very reliant on the support of family and friends.
"It is a lifestyle that doesn't really respect normal working hours," he said.
"It's one that can be very busy - frenetic at times...
"Whether it's a husband, a wife, a partner, whatever, I think it's good to be able to have the support of others as we go about what are often very busy jobs,
Online Editors
Related Content
- Simon Harris: 'All politicians need help. I've a very good wife'
- From blabbermouths to heartthrobs - the politicians who made it a year to remember
- 'Lucky man!' - Minister Simon Harris shares stunning wedding photos as he marks one year anniversary with wife Caoimhe