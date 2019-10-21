A junior minister is insisting he did not get a 'phantom vote' cast for him - and has the diary to prove it.

A junior minister is insisting he did not get a 'phantom vote' cast for him - and has the diary to prove it.

'My diary says I was in the Dáil voting' - Minister Damien English says he did not get 'phantom vote' cast for him

The records on a range of votes is now being examined in the wake of the Fianna Fáil voting scandal.

Fine Gael minister Damien English's vote was cast on May 15 on the Greyhound Bill 2018.

READ MORE: Barry Cowen the latest Fianna Fáil TD to be dragged into 'phantom votes' scandal

But the video of the vote shows he was not in his seat on the Government benches.

The junior housing minister sits in the row behind the Taoiseach and two seats down from Government Chief Whip Seán Kyne.

Mr English says his ministerial diary shows he was in the Dáil that day for votes.

READ MORE: Calleary 'assumed' Chambers had Dáil record corrected after she voted in his name

And he says he would get a colleague to push the button for him if he was up the back of the Chamber.

"The diary says I was in the Dáil voting. I have never in my life asked anyone to vote for me if I wasn't there in the Chamber," he said.

"If I voted, I was in the Chamber. If I was stuck talking to someone, I would ask someone to push it for me," he added.

READ MORE: Another fine mess as Fianna Fáil phantom votes debacle plays right into opponents' hands in questioning credibility of front-rank TDs

Online Editors