My Christian beliefs are actually mainstream, says DUP’s Edwin Poots

Edwin Poots has said his Christian beliefs are actually mainstream, after national media focused on his creationist views following his election as DUP leader.

In 2007, Mr Poots said in a radio interview that he believed the Earth was created about 6,000 years ago.

Yesterday, he said in a BBC interview that it was the media who were not “mainstream”, rather than himself.

“My central belief is that I believe in God and I think that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland believe in God,” he said. “It seems to be only the BBC is not of that kind and wishes to criticise people. I’m actually mainstream, it’s the media who aren’t mainstream.”

He continued: “The media mightn’t like the fact that someone who has a faith is in the public square but that’s up to the public to decide, not the media.”

Read More

Following cancer surgery earlier this year, Mr Poots described his current state of health as “absolutely super”.

“In the first four-and-a-half months of this year, I have had two grandchildren, serious surgery and now an election to lead the largest party in Northern Ireland so it hasn’t been a bad year thus far in terms of being eventful, we’ll see how eventful it is in the rest of it,” he said.

On his previous objection to issues like civil partnerships, he said it was an issue the BBC were obsessed with.

“I tend to think people actually obsess about their education, their health, whether they have a job to go to,” he said. “I’m focused on that for people who are in same-sex relationships and who are in diverse relationships.”

Ahead of his confirmation as DUP leader, Mr Poots told the PA news agency he would treat members of the LGBT community like he would anyone else, as he expressed a desire to create a Northern Ireland where everyone is "free to be what they wish to be". Mr Poots recalled a republican paramilitary murder bid on his late father Charlie as he expressed determination that Northern Ireland would not slip back to the dark days of the Troubles.

"I am a child of the Troubles — I recognise the impact the Troubles had on my life growing up. We had the hand of death wanted to be inflicted on our own home. Thankfully, it wasn't successful.

"But I don't want future generations to be going through that. I want them growing up in a Northern Ireland where they're free to be what they wish to be."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph