Movement restrictions to be scrapped for Covid close contacts who have booster jab, health minister confirms

People who have had a booster jab will no longer need to restrict their movements if they are identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid case, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Stephen Donnelly said the Cabinet plans tomorrow to scrap the requirement to restrict movements for close contacts.

Those who have had a booster jab or have recently recovered from Covid will no longer need to restrict their movements, as long as they have no symptoms, he told Newstalk this evening.

That’s even though he admitted, as the chief medical officer has done, that infection rates now may be at half a million citizens a week - or one tenth of the population every seven days.

Mr Donnelly said the scrapping of the rule for the apparently healthy would be discussed by Ministers at Cabinet on Wednesday, but was unclear when it might come into force.

The Minister said that one health worker in every eight was out because of current rules and the ditching of the requirement for healthy close contacts would help with the workload.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, Neil McDonnell of business group Isme said the rule change would make a “significant” difference to businesses whose employees who could not work from home and were struggling as staff had to stay home due to being a close contact.

"In short any workplace where work from home is not an option has been very badly hit by these rules,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said there were already derogations in the health sector which allowed for many of those people to go back to work, so it was hard to say what the effect would be.

“At the moment, if you’re deemed a close contact, and you’re boosted, you’ve basically had to stay home for five days. Now what the advice is that you don’t have to go home at all,” Mr Donnelly said.

Pending approval from Cabinet, the changes will remove the need for people who have a positive antigen test to also take a PCR test.

Currently the isolation period for people who have tested positive for Coronavirus is seven days for those who have received a booster vaccine and ten days for those who have not. The recommendations would see the introduction of a seven-day isolation period for everyone who has tested positive, regardless of whether they have received a booster or not.

Minister Donnelly said it is still recommended that people in this category take antigen tests for several days and wear “higher grade” masks.

He said people who are not deemed as boosted, must continue to isolate for seven days, and take regular antigen tests also.

Mr Donnelly struggled to explain how a stay-at-work move would not force people to disclose their vaccination status.

He said the public health advice to scrap restriction of movements for close contacts who have been boosted was a tribute to people’s behaviour thus far in getting boosted, along with indications that Omicron is a milder variant of the virus.

“There's a lot of people who've had their first two vaccinations, and they’ve had Covid within the last three months, which means they're not eligible for the booster yet. They're also included in that (not having to restrict movements),” he said.

“So that's millions of people now in the country, who will essentially have no restricted movement.”

Asked how soon it would be before the new rules come into force, he replied: “Pretty soon, obviously. That's something for Cabinet to discuss, and Government is very keenly aware of the burden on people. We know there are people who want to get back to work.

“We don’t want thousands and thousands of people around the country with nothing to do. There are employers who want people to get back to work. We know there’s people who just want to be able to go out and live their lives. We want to balance that, obviously against making sure that it's done right and done safely.

“We have to get back to work. But we have to have a portal in the background, as another variant can appear very quickly.”

Mr Donnelly said work was going on for a new portal “so people can upload their antigen positive tests and they can have antigen test sent out to their close contacts.”

He told the Hard Shoulder programme: “I think we might hit the peak of Omicron in the next few days, but it might not become apparent in case numbers for a time yet.

This was because the PCR system “can't keep pace with the amount of infection in the country,” he said.

“The new reporting system for (positive) antigens may lead to an apparent increase in the reported numbers,” Mr Donnelly said.

Ireland at the moment was reporting 22,000 to 25,000 positive cases a day, via the PCR system. The advice to Health that the real level of Omicron infection in the community was “twice to three times that” – meaning a potential maximum of 75,000 cases a day.

Mr Donnelly said it was “maybe 60,000 to 70,000 a day, which is, you know, 400,000 to 500,000 a week”.

“But I think once the cases do begin to decline in the community, we will inevitably see that picked up through the PCR system anyway,” he said.