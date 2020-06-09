Move to end the Dáil's 'bonkers' two-hour rule

The Taoiseach and ministers cannot be in the Dáil for more than two hours to answer questions under the restrictions

THE Government is moving to end public health restrictions on Dáil sittings that have meant the Taoiseach and ministers cannot be in the Dáil for more than two hours to answer questions.

Government chief whip Seán Kyne has written to the Dáíl business committee calling for the rule, described as “bonkers” by Labour leader Alan Kelly, to be “reviewed” as the country moves into phase two of lifting the Covid-19 restrictions.

The matter is being discussed at a meeting of the committee today.

The Taoiseach and Ministers have been limited in the amount of time they can spend in the Dáil chamber in recent weeks as a result of public health advice.

The advice states that anyone in a room for more than two hours with another person becomes a close contact of that person and therefore must isolate for 14 days if they show symptoms of Covid-19.

Fearful of a scenario where ministers and TDs would be forced to self-isolate en masse in the event of one person in the chamber having a suspected case of Covid-19, the two-hour rule has resulted in Health Minister Simon Harris being unable to attend two Dáil sessions in one day.

It has also meant that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been forced to answer questions remotely from a Leinster House committee room that is broadcast live into the Dáil chamber. Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty also answered questions remotely last month, a situation she described as “weird”.

Mr Kelly said last month that the rule was “bonkers” and called for it to be scrapped. A number of TDs have written to the Dáil business committee in recent days calling for the rule to be scrapped including Independents Mattie McGrath, Thomas Pringle and Denis Naughten. Sinn Féin has also told the committee it should no longer apply.

Mr Kyne said in his letter to the committee that the Government’s view is that sessions “extending much beyond two hours in a day should be limited unless business merits it”.

He cited the situation that applies in normal Dáil questioning where ministerial questions do not extend beyond 90 minutes.

Online Editors