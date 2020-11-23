Mounting pressure on RTÉ boss to face questions on controversial retirement event

PRESSURE is mounting on RTÉ boss Dee Forbes to face an Oireachtas grilling on a controversial retirement gathering where some of the station’s highest-profile broadcasters breached Covid-19 social-distancing rules.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he would expect the matter to be examined by the Oireachtas Media Committee as it would "probably be a required follow-through".

It comes after the Committee's chairperson, Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth confirmed that TDs and Senators may seek an appearance by RTÉ as early as this week.

The Gardaí are looking into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the event.

RTÉ stars including Miriam O'Callaghan and Bryan Dobson have apologised after the emergence of photographs of the event where there were moments when social distancing was not practiced.

Mr Martin was asked today if he believes director general Ms Forbes should appear at the committee, and whether there should be sanctions against RTÉ.

He said: "RTÉ has never been slow to go before the Oireachtas."

Mr Martin said: "I think what we saw was very disappointing," adding: "there have been genuine apologies from all concerned.

"There are some investigations underway already in terms of how the event was organised and so on.

"So a presentation to the Oireachtas Committee would probably be a required follow-through in relation to that."

RTE has been contacted for comment but has not immediately responded.

