Mother of 4x4 murder victim fears crippling legal costs

Government TD Willie O’Dea decries Justice Minister’s decision as ‘revolting’

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been criticised for signing off on transfer of murderer to UK prison. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been criticised for signing off on transfer of murderer to UK prison. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Hugh O'Connell

The mother of murder victim Kevin Sheehy is worried she could be landed with all the legal costs arising from her bid to stop her son’s killer being transferred to the UK.

Tracey Tully, whose 20-year-old son was murdered at a house party in Limerick three years ago, has mounted a High Court action to try to quash Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s decision to approve Logan Jackson’s application to serve the remainder of his life sentence in an English prison.

