Mother and Baby Homes: Taoiseach says he ‘in no way sought to diminish role of Churches or the State’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected claims that he tried to deflect blame for what happened in Mother and Baby Homes onto society as a whole.

What happened was “shameful and shocking,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil as he rejected claims that he or the Commission had also tried to shift the blame for what happened onto families and citizens.

Mr Martin was told by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett that some of his remarks on the issue “seem to diminish the culpability of the institutions of Church and State."

The Dun Laoghaire Deputy called on Mr Martin to accept responsibility for what both did to tens of thousands of innocent women and children “who were imprisoned, and suffered gross abuse, and 9,000 of whom died,” while others, not covered by the report, had also suffered obscenely.

While there had been a ‘whirlwind of commentary’ around the publication, the official political commentary coming from Government was “beginning to look like a sham, an insult, and a whitewash,” he said.

Gross crimes had been committed against women and and infants, and the report, but he told the Taoiseach: “Some of your comments yesterday seem to very consciously seek to diminish the culpability of the institutions of the Church and the State and to disperse responsibility for the crimes that were committed on to society as a whole.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said there should be apologies for this approach as well as the formal State apology by the Taoiseach, which some survivors had asked to be delayed.

He added that some of the passages in the report were offensive in trying to shift the blame away from Church and State, and in “trying to create a hierarchy of the severity of abuse between one institution and another.”

He asked: “Is 9,000 children dying in proportions way beyond the number in society as a whole, not in itself evidence of abuse?

“There is no evidence, they say, of illegal adoptions — when in fact we have evidence. There seems to be a systematic attempt to not treat as evidence the testimonies of the actual survivors.”

Mr Martin said his remarks and statements yesterday “in no way sought to diminish the role of the Churches or indeed the State. Any reading would confirm that”.

“I spoke about the perverse moral code, overseen by the Church that in my view was responsible for this. Its attitude to sexual morality, for example, was at the heart of forcing women into mother and baby home,” Mr Martin said.

“I'm somewhat concerned that people are endeavouring to present my statement yesterday in a certain light. And that is not accurate. And I equally believe that the State clearly failed. What happened was shameful and shocking.”

Mr Martin pointed out that he had no involvement, ‘good, bad or indifferent’ with the commission and didn't meet any members of the Commission, which was fully independent in the discharge of its duty.

It had given voice to those who were forced into the homes and who resided in the homes, he said.

Mr Boyd Barrett insisted however some of the phrases in the executive summary of the report “are just unacceptable frankly,” and should be withdrawn.

“In trying to displace blame and responsibility from the institutions of the Church and State, they somehow disperse them onto something called society as a whole, and there was an element of that in what you said yesterday. And I think you should apologise for that. It's not acceptable.

“These were gross crimes, every single woman that went into these institutions was in effect a prisoner type, and it was officially sanctioned.

“There was criminal negligence and negligence on behalf of the church, Government, local authorities, and so on. And there needs to be an honest owning up to that.”

The Taoiseach said the charge was not fair and not right, “and I don't think it's fair to the commissioners in particular.”

But he added: “Let me define society. We're all society. All of interact with State.

“I do believe that, in terms of the response of families, what springs out of the report is that the priest was sent for, the doctor was sent for, and the nun was sent for.”

