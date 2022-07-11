‘Most people do not want a general election’ – Taoiseach says Sinn Féin motion ‘cynical’

11/07/2022 Taoiseach Michael Martin pictured this afternoon at Ballymun Civic Centre where he and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities , Joe O'Brien meet the Dublin City Council North West Area Joint Policing Committee.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A Budget to tackle the cost-of-living crisis would be paralysed by passing the motion of no confidence in the Government tomorrow, the Taoiseach has warned.

The motion should be defeated because “most people do not want a general election,” the Taoiseach added, warning that any election and subsequent Government formation talks would stymie any cost-of-living steps.

Micheál Martin said that, in the unlikely event of the motion being passed in the Dáil tomorrow, it would lead to a period of “paralysis” after an election — and block giveaway measures planned for late September.

He described the Sinn Féin tabling of the motion as cynical., saying it would inevitably lead to inertia after an election, if passed. The Budget would be threatened.

But he said he was confident the motion would be defeated — despite leading a Government now without a majority and some Independent TDs saying he has yet to reach out to them.

Read More

Mr Martin that there would be absolutely no “side-deals” to secure the support of non-party Deputies who hold the fat of his coalition in their hands.

He insisted he led a good and competent administration as he met the media in Ballymun today, saying it should stay in place for that reason alone.

“I don't take anything for granted and I respect people who support the Government at any time, members of the (Coalition) parties and indeed Independents,” he said.

“The motion of no confidence is a cynical play by a party’, Sinn Féin, that speaks more to destructive politics. My approach is on the more constructive side . We want to solve problems,” he said.

“That is the fundamental difference. The Irish people do not want a General Election right now. We're in the midst of a cost of living crisis, and we have a war on the Continent.”

He added: “Last week was looking for for a cost-of-living package and an Emergency Budget, and this week they’re looking for a General Election.

“An Election would mean no budgetary package over the next while and would lead to paralysis. In my view it is a cynical exercise,” he said.

The Taoiseach said however that the Government was working to build “as much support as we possibly can in the Dáil this week.”

He said: “I am confident because I do believe in getting things done and constructively dealing with challenges and problems, primarily dealing with the cost of living and ensuring that we have a Budget, not a General Election in the next number of weeks.

“I think that would be disruptive. And I would also say that this this Government has, relative to other member states of the European Union, taken this country a major pandemic.

“We’ve done well in terms of mortality and in terms of pulling the economy through. This Government has delivered a very strong economic performance — the largest record of FDI investment last year, and a comprehensive housing programme.

“When you look at it, I haven't seen any alternatives from the Opposition or any depth of detail on respect of housing.”

The Government was also strong on education and on climate change, he said.

“The Opposition are not strong on climate change. They are weak and they have not shown the backbone necessary and required to deal with the most serious and existential question to face this country.”