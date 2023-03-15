Most local authorities at capacity for homeless accommodation

Most local councils are at capacity for homeless accommodation, according to Sinn Féin.

Out of the 31 local authorities across the country, 16 have said they are at capacity.

Sinn Féin has published data which shows most city and county councils have no more emergency accommodation available.

Local authorities for Cavan, Clare, Longford, Leitrim, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath, Limerick and Wicklow all said they have no more capacity.

The four Dublin local authorities said they had no more capacity as did Galway city and county councils.

Tipperary County Council has no capacity in Nenagh, Tipperary town or Thurles, with limited capacity elsewhere.

Meanwhile Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Louth, Roscommon, and Waterford councils have very limited capacity.

However, a number of local authorities have not yet given answers to the party, so the numbers of councils with no capacity may be higher.

The Irish Independent previously reported that the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is sending homeless people to Kildare and Meath.

Sinn Féin said the figures show the Government must extend the eviction ban as people who will be evicted will have nowhere to go.

Opposition TDs have questioned the Government as to where they should tell constituents, who contact their offices and say they have no housing, to go.

It comes as Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy criticised Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s comments that the country has “turned a corner” on housing.

Read More

“The Tánaiste is clearly completely removed and out of touch with the lived reality,” he said.

“When dealing with our representatives, our TDs, our councillors, they are telling us that they are facing an increase in terms of their housing inquiries that are coming to their offices.

“Leo Varadkar is clearly not living in reality for many workers and families.”

He said thousands of families having to present themselves as homeless is down to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael failures since 2011.

He denied that extending the eviction ban is delaying evictions and putting off a sudden increase in homelessness from now to some point in the future.

Mr Carthy said Sinn Féin had asked the Government to put in place measures to ease pressure on housing, such as more emergency beds and an expansion of the Tenant in Situ scheme.

“As it stands, we know next month there will be 3,000 families and individuals that will present to their local authorities as having nowhere to go, and Government don’t have an answer as to where they need to go.”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has defended the Government’s record on housing and said the vast majority affected by the lifting of the eviction ban will not go into emergency housing.

He said he was confident a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the issue will be defeated and argued that that party’s demand for an extension would see greater numbers facing notices to quit next January.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar said he would never say there was an acceptable degree of homelessness, and there would always be a certain number of people who need emergency accommodation.

“But that's a small number and it should only be for a few weeks,” he added.

He said that when the winter eviction ban was introduced: “It didn't reduce the number of people in emergency accommodation. But it did defer some people being required to quit the property that they lived in.

“But no matter when you lift it (the ban), that's going to happen. And if you re-impose it again, let's say for another six months, no matter when you lift it you're going to face this problem. That is the difficulty with any kind of temporary measure.”