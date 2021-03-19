More than 850,000 people have been supported with the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) at some point during the pandemic, with €11.5bin spent on welfare support in the last 12 months.

The Department of Social Protection today released a breakdown of the welfare supports the Government has provided since the pandemic began.

It’s shown that just under 20 million PUP payments have been made in the last year, providing income support of more than €6.3bn to date.

Estimates say that on March 13 alone, around 30,000 people visited their local Intreo Centre to seek income support after losing their jobs. PUP peaked in the first week of May 2020, when some 602,000 were in receipt of it.

Staff at the Department have received and answered more than 10 million phone calls, with their webpages being the most used across the public service.

Details were also released about the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which allows employers to keep their employees on the payroll and receive a refund from the department.

650,000 workers, employed by just under 70,000 employers, were supported by the scheme by €2.7bn.

The scheme was later replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme on September 1. Since then, the scheme has supported just under 550,000 workers, employed by just under 50,000 employers, to a value of €2.3bn.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys commented on the support that has been put in place since the Covid-19 pandemic began in Ireland, saying: “I am particularly pleased that so many have made use of our online channel by applying through MyWelfare.

“Last year MyWelfare processed more than 2.9 million customer transactions, compared to 450,000 in 2019.”

“Our officials introduced new IT systems and an online application process through MyWelfare in record time.”

The Department also introduced the Enhanced Illness Benefit for workers who fell ill, with almost 142,000 people having been medically certified for receipt of the benefit, with approximately €88m paid.

This week 12,353 people closed their PUP claims, with 10,073 of these stating that they were doing so because they were returning to work. Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work (2,466), followed by Cork (1,07) and Meath (518).

Issued weekly payments valued at €136.46m to 456,580 people were also given out this week to people receiving the PUP.

Irish Independent