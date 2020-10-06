More than €3m spent on European Election campaigns including €200,000 on surprise win by former Rose of Tralee

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh at the count centre in Castlebar. Photo: Mark Condren

Political parties and independents spent more than €3m on their candidates' European Election campaigns last year.

Fine Gael spent just over €1m - a third of the overall amount - on what is viewed as a successful election for the party after it took five seats.

A total of €200,049 was spent on the campaign that saw the surprise Ireland North-West victory by media consultant and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh.

The campaign for her constituency running mate - established MEP and European Commissioner designate Mairead McGuinness - cost €60,653.

Fianna Fáil spent €794,768 on its less successful campaign where it won just two seats - Billy Kelleher in Ireland South and Barry Andrews in Dublin.

In Ireland North-West €195,324 was spent on Brendan Smith's campaign and €106,649 was spent on Anne Rabbitte's bid for a European Parliament seat but neither candidate was elected.

Sinn Féin spent €308,667 and returned just one MEP, Matt Carthy. After his election to the Dáil this year he has been replaced in Europe by former Sligo councillor Chris MacManus.

There were €89,163 in expenses reported for the unsuccessful campaign by Ireland South candidate Liadh Ní Riadh.

The Green Party spent €154,832 and got two candidates elected - Ciarán Cuffe in Dublin and Grace O'Sullivan in Ireland South.

The Labour Party spent €275,334 on campaigns that saw none of their three candidates elected.

Independents4Change spent €76,782 and both Clare Daly and Mick Wallace were elected in Dublin and Ireland South respectively.

Non-party candidates spent €251,408.

Ireland North-West Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan has election expenses of €37,004 and had the full sum reimbursed.

Controversial Independent and former Presidential Election candidate and Dragon's Den star Peter Casey had €50,301 in expenses and was entitled to a reimbursement of €38,092, the maximum sum available.

Candidates are entitled to reimbursement of up to €38,092 if they are elected or win more than a quarter of the quota at any stage of the counting of votes.

