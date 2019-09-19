MORE than €1m has been spent on public relations for the controversial new National Children's Hospital, the Dáil's spending watchdog have been told.

MORE than €1m has been spent on public relations for the controversial new National Children's Hospital, the Dáil's spending watchdog have been told.

More than €1m spent on PR for controversial Children's Hospital

The sums involved were criticised as "unacceptable" by Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

The €1.7bn project was at the centre of a storm over its spiralling costs earlier this year.

The Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that €248,000 of the more than €1m costs was spent by the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) up to July this year.

The details of the spend with Q4PR dating back to 2015 was provided to TDs by the NPHDB.

Ms Connolly said: "Honestly I don’t know whey they need to spend that much money on consultancy services for communications."

She added: "For the record think it’s unacceptable that that much money has been spent.

"I don’t think it’s good value for money. I don’t think it’s necessary."

PAC chairman Seán Fleming said issues relating to the Children's Hospital "won't be going away" and he also commented on the scale of the PR spend.

Ms Connolly said: "The story of a new hospital is a story sufficient in itself. Why we would need to sell I don’t know."

Mr Fleming later details separate spending by the HSE of more than €11m on consutacy firms in relation to the Children's Hospital last year.

This included €3.6m on an ICT digital hospital project.

Online Editors