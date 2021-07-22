More than 100 digital hubs nationwide benefit from €8.8m fund for remote working

More than 117 digital hubs across the country have benefitted from an €8.8m fund to encourage remote working.

People hoping to work from home in Kerry got the lions share of the funding with almost €750,000 going to hubs in the county.

More than half a million went to projects in Donegal while digital hubs in Cork, Limerick and Tipperary received more than €400,000 from the Connected Hubs Fund.

There was also €565,000 for hubs in different parts of Dublin, including in the Liberties, Tyrellstown and Terenure.

The biggest grant was €250,000 given to Donegal County Council for a high-speed broadband hub which will service MalinBeg, Leghowey, Ray, Carrigart, Tory Island and Croaglin.

Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphery’s constituency of Cavan and Monaghan received a combined €590,985 for projects. This includes €75,000 for an old station house converted into a digital hub in Monaghan Town.

The €8.8m fund is aimed at supporting hubs and broadband connection points and add capacity to remote working infrastructure network across Ireland.

This funding will imporve the National Hub Network which already has more than 100 locations and aims to reach 380 hubs .

“The investment announced today will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Remote working from hubs and Broadband Connection Points benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.

“With almost 400 remote working hubs already identified and mapped on connectedhubs.ie, this network will continue to grow and develop over the coming months and years and I would urge all existing and new hubs to become members and take advantage of the ongoing supports which the Network will provide,” she added