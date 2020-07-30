Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan resigned her party’s whip before she voted against the Government on legislation which only extended rent freeze and eviction ban for those impacted by Covid-19.

Ms Hourigan voted in favour of a Labour Party amendment which would have extended the legislation to all tenants.

The Dublin Central TD confirmed to Independent.ie she resigned as whip before the vote and wrote to her executive council to tell them of her decision.

She plans to stay in the party but said it is up to the parliamentary part to decide the next step.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Hourigan said: "I have significant concerns as to the impact of this legislation on levels of homelessness across the state."

"I do not believe it takes into account the scale of the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people safe in their homes. Eviction due to sale is directly in conflict with Green Party policy and so I am unable to support this bill," he added.

It came as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien rushed legislation through the Dáil which will extend the rent freeze and eviction ban until January 2021 – but only for those who self-declare they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr O’Brien previously promised to extend the rent freeze until at least October but u-turned on this once he was appointed minister.

This is the first time Ms Hourigan, who opposed entering into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, voted against the Government.

The Dublin Central TD is a founding member of a Green Party affiliate group, Just Transition Groups, who have spoken out against the government since they were formed.

