More broadband meetings between Naughten and Irish-American businessman revealed

More meetings between former minister Denis Naughten and the Irish-American businessman leading the last remaining National Broadband Plan (NBP) bid have been revealed.

A Department of Communications trawl of records revealed two additional meetings between Mr Naughten and David McCourt as well as an encounter at a book launch in May.

Mr Naughten resigned after it emerged he attended a July 2018 dinner in New York with Mr McCourt and another dinner in his Irish home last year.

Mr McCourt's company, Granahan McCourt, leads the only remaining bid for the NBP.

Opposition politicians have claimed the NBP procurement process is compromised, charges Mr Naughten has rejected.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, who has raised serious concerns, last night said she wants the Dáil's spending watchdog, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), to examine the NBP process at the earliest possible opportunity.

The first newly revealed meeting was in October 2016, when a consortium member of Enet and Mr McCourt met Mr Naughten and his advisers. There are no notes from the meeting available.

A second disclosed meeting was on June 26. It was held ahead of another meeting later that day between the NBP bidders, Mr Naughten, and department officials.

Ciarán Ó hÓbáin, the senior official responsible for the NBP, made a note of the earlier meeting.

It says he outlined to Mr McCourt he expected the minister and the department to "speak directly to what were considered to be the key issues which the consortium needed to address in order for the procurement to proceed to a conclusion".

Previously released minutes of the later meeting in June show Mr Naughten warned the bidders their estimates for costs and revenue were conservative and the likely level of State subsidy needed wouldn't represent value for money.

The Department of Communications released the details of dozens of meetings between its ministers, officials and the broadband bidders.

Its statement said Enet also manages State-owned Metropolitan Area Networks (MANS) communications infrastructure so "contact at various levels… would be expected".

It said the NBP tender process is a competitive dialogue "which requires extensive engagement between bidders and the department".

It pointed out there has been around 800 hours of dialogue with all potential bidders. Details of the meetings have been forwarded to independent auditor Peter Smyth for his review of the NBP process.

